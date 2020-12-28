Share:

LAHORE - The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants and shopping malls over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

Various teams of the department imposed 20,000 fine on violators and issued strict warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said teams sealed Butt Resturant, Shinwari Resturant, Gloria Jeans phase-VI, Ali Ghosh Pan Shop, Hafiz Lal Kho Sweets and others.

He said teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that they warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

83 cases registered, arms recovered in DG Khan

The Dera Ghazi Khan district police registered 83 cases against arms traffickers and recovered 13 Kalashnikovs, four rifles, 76 pistols/ revolvers and 4,003 bullets and cartridges during crackdown in this month (December 2020).

According to a Punjab police spokesman, during the ongoing campaign against anti-social elements, 36 drug cases were registered in which 141.135-kg charas, 241 litres and 105 bottles of liquor were recovered from them.

Fifty-two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) were arrested during the same period. Cases were registered in compliance with the laws enacted under the National Action Plan, two cases were registered over violation of the loud speaker and sound acts. Stake money was recovered and six cases were registered against gamblers.

Members of various criminal gangs were arrested and Rs 448,500 were handed over to the owners in the form of 13 motorcycles and other stolen items.