KARACHI - Sindh has reported 1,035 cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the provincial tally to 211,276.

Moreover, the daily situation report issued by the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the deaths of 22 more persons. The death toll now stands at 3,491.

A total of 12,021 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, returning a positivity rate of 8.6 percent.