KHAIRPUR - Three members of a family including a couple and their minor daughter were killed in collision between truck and motorcycle on Sunday. According to details, a family of Chandio community hailing from village Fori Chandio, riding motorcycle was on its way to Khairpur from Pirjo Goth when an over speeding truck knocked down the bike on National Highway near Economic Industrial Zone. All three family members including Awais Chandio, his wife Rani Chandio and five-year-old daughter Bibi Sonia were killed on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur where they were handed over to heirs after legal formalities. The police impounded the truck, arrested the driver and after registering a case against him started an investigation.