ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday warned that violence in Afghanistan was dangerous which could spoil the peace efforts.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that Pakistan was committed to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan

"As the Afghan peace process is making encouraging progress towards a political solution of the conflict, Pakistan would like to reiterate its firm commitment for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," the statement said.

It added: "While Pakistan’s efforts are acknowledged and appreciated by the Afghan society and the international community, we are concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles."

The statement said Pakistan would continue to emphasize the mutually agreed fundamental principle that all bilateral issues including security and intelligence matters should be addressed through relevant bilateral forums and channels.

"Appropriate institutional forums are in place for such discourse in the relevant Working Groups of APPAPS. In addition, during the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Kabul in November 2020 the two sides also agreed on further strengthening their contacts on matters related to security and peace process. We wish to highlight that public blame game is detrimental to the Afghan peace process as well as to our shared efforts for enhancing bilateral cooperation," it said.

Pakistan has continued to emphasize that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and solution of the conflict through a political process is the only way forward. Towards this end, Pakistan has been engaged in serious efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process, it said.

During the current year, it said, "Our long-held position was vindicated and Pakistan’s serious efforts facilitated important breakthroughs in the peace process, including: (a) US-Taliban Peace Agreement of 29 February; (b) commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September; and (c) agreement among Afghan parties on the Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020."

The statement said as the negotiations enter an important and critical phase from 5 January 2021, the negotiators will be focusing on the substantive issues relating to a comprehensive future political settlement.

"In this delicate phase of the Intra-Afghan negotiations, it is important for the negotiating parties to avoid accusations and to demonstrate wisdom, sagacity and vision for the larger objective of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," it added.