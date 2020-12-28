Share:

Peshawar-KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Sunday said that work on Phase-II of Swat Motorway up to Matta would begin soon.

Addressing a public meeting at Nangolai, tehsil Kabal (Swat) wherein ANP affiliated political workers joined PTI, he said that establishment of agriculture university, women university, engineering university and dental college have also been approved during the incumbent government and work on them would also begin soon.

The minister said that the joining of political workers into PTI is reflecting confidence in the performance of the provincial government. He said that people had rejected the negative narrative and agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and had extended support to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mohibullah Khan said that PTI had best programme for the resolution of the problems of the people while opposition had nothing except hallow slogans. He said PTI had put the country on the track of progress and development and people were very much satisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI.

On the occasion, Farhan Zada, Sudhan Zada, Rehan Zada, Zeeshan Zada, Akbar Bacha, Ahmad Khan, Irfan, Haji Karachi, Israr Alam, Omar Zada, Hassan Zada, Hussain Ali, Babar Khan, Shahid Rahim, Bahadar Ali, Sajid Zada, Bilal Jan, Fazal Karam and Arzomand also announced joining PTI along with their families and hundreds of their associates.