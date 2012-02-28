

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has approved, in principle the posting of honorary Investment Advisors abroad for the promotion of investment. He has also directed the concerned departments to evolve a comprehensive plan for the purpose of making these appointments saying, the advisers will not only promote Punjab as investment friendly province but will also provide necessary information and guidance to foreign investors regarding investment.

The CM said that Punjab Government has formulated policies which favour more investment in the province. He said the investors, through these polices, have been ensured protection of their capitals in addition to financial transparency, incentives, law and order and a better infrastructure for their investments. He said that vast opportunities of safe and profitable investment are available in information technology, livestock, industries, means of communication and other sectors.

Chief Minister said this while addressing 11th meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PIBT).

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources and elaborated that the country had third largest gas reserves of the world and it is fourth in cotton production and fifth in milk production. Similarly, Pakistan is considered 7th country in wheat production and 12th in rice production.

These figures show that there is no dearth of resources in Pakistan but what needed is, only necessary infrastructure for utilising these resources in public interest. Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistani investors should fully benefit from trade opportunities in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

The meeting reviewed in detail the alternate resources of energy and proposed that necessary resources of energy required to industrial sector can be provided through coal, gas, LPG and biomass. The meeting reviewed the proposed system of “commodity trading” regarding sale and purchase of agriculture products. The meeting also considered various proposals for making youth self-reliant economically.

The CM directed that necessary opportunities should be provided to the youth for better economic future so that instead of seeking government jobs, they should stand on their own feet. While constituting a special committee headed by industrialist Syed Babar Ali, the CM directed that this committee should consider new prospects of self-employment for youths.

He said that the students of seminaries will get special benefit from setting up of computer labs in seminaries and these students will harmonise themselves according to present demands. The meeting also reviewed in detail the public welfare projects of the Punjab government including issuing of infrastructure bonds for providing necessary resources for construction of southern loop of Lahore Ring Road.

The CM said that PBIT is of great importance with regard to formulating investment friendly policies in the province. He said that all necessary matters are being dealt with under a roof for the convenience of industrialists and investors through the Board which will increase investment in the province.