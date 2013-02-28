



LAHORE – In connection with its centenary celebrations, the Kinnaird College for Women (KC) held 76th convocation on Wednesday.

Ms Caroline Best, great granddaughter of Lord Arthur and Lady Mary Kinnaird was the chief guest on the occasion. Lady Kinnaird is one of the founders of Kinnaird College and the college is named after her family’s name.

In the convocation, awards were given to students who graduated during 2008-2012. Today 355 undergraduates and 295 masters and MPhil graduates received their degrees. Out of these, 41 were with CGPA 3.80 and above while 16 students received gold medals for excellence in academic and extracurricular activities. Monetary awards were received by five students who were position holders in FA, FSC and ICS examinations.

On the occasion, KC Principal Dr Rukhsansa David presented the Annual Report. “Kinnaird’s rich history documents a relentless struggle and an ever enlarging futuristic stance guided by the vision to empower women through education,” said Dr Rukhsana David. “Whether it is academics or extracurricular activities, Kinnaird is full of life all year round.

It is no wonder and nothing unusual that in the Intermediate Examinations 2012, we bagged 5 top positions” she added. A number of papers by KC’s faculty and students were published or have been accepted for publication in the last academic session by Dr Nadia Anjum, Dr Saleha Naghmi, Amna Haider, Shazia Saeed, Dr Salima Bashir, Ms Gaitee Joshua and other, she concluded.