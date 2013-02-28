

ISLAMABAD - AHMAD AHMADANI - Viewing sensitivity of the matter, Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has taken serious notice of additional water release from Tarbela and Mangla dams and sought immediate reply from Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in this regard.

Baboos at water & power ministry are all out to give a positive 'farewell' to PPP government and trying hard to ensure continued power supply across country. Wapda officials have so far successfully managed additional release of water from Tarbela and Mangla dams to meet the increasing power demands, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources in water and power ministry told TheNation that additional release of 4 lac cusec water from Tarbela and Mangla dams in just 15 days ostensibly to end load-shedding by increased hydel power has finally forced Irsa to take notice and the authority has sought immediate reply from Wapda in this regard.

They said the Irsa in its notice has required viewpoints of Wapda over illegal additional water release from Tarbela and Mangla dams which was stored to meet agri demands of the country. To increase the hydel power production in the wake of increasing demand-supply gap in the country, the authorities are at their sweet will to give a positive farewell to PPP government, sources added.

Though water & power ministry had made tall claims by saying 'an end to load-shedding' and restoration of power supply across the country, yet facts loudly voicing that 4 lac cusec additional release of water from Mangla and Tarbela dams during last 15 days was to control loadshedding by increased hydel power.

To meet the purpose, Wapda despite having no power over the release of water had managed release of water in an apparent bid to produce increased hydel power to meet the burgeoning demands of electrical energy. And, additional release of water from both dams is still continuing, sources in water & power ministry told this scribe.

"After illegal release of 4 lac cusec of water stored for agri from Mangla and Tarbela dams the water storage level left with Mangla Dam is 5 lac cusecs while Tarbela dam is left only with 9 lac cusecs water in their separate reservoirs which is shockingly less than the demands of provinces to meet needs of agriculture sector particularly of wheat crop, a senior official said, adding that Irsa had taken notice of additional release of water from both dams which are precious reserves to meet agri purposes and demands