KARACHI - As many as 14 police officers of DIG rank transfer and posted in the first phase of the massive reshuffling in Sindh police here on Tuesday.

The high ups transfer and posted were including five SSPs recently promoted to DIG rank.

“In exercise of the authority conferred vide para 96 (c) of the judgment of Honorable High Court of Sindh, Karachi dated September 7, last year in CP No D-7097 of 2016 and CP D 131 of 2017, following transfer and postings and look after charges are hereby ordered,” reads a notification issued by the office of IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja on Tuesday.

According to a notification, Muzaffar Ali Shaikh, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS 20), DIGP Establishment, CPO Sindh is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Special Branch, Karachi against an existing vacancy.

Similarly, Muhammad Arif Hanif awaiting posting is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Sindh Reserve Police against an existing vacancy.

Muhammad Amin Yousfzai is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Criminal Investigation Agency vice Saqib Ismail Memon transferred.

Amir Farooqui DIGP Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP West vice Zulfiqar Ali Larik transferred.

Zulfiqar Ali Larik DIGP West is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP East against an existing vacancy.

Ahmed Yar Chohan who is newly promoted to DIGP awaiting posting is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad vice DIGP Iqbal Dara transferred whil DIGP Dara of Shaheed Benazirabad Range is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Traffic Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

Saqib Ismail Memon DIGP CIA is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP CTD vice Amir Farooqui.

Naeem Ahmed Shaikh newly promoted in BS 20 awaiting posting is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Headquarters CPO Sindh vice Munir Ahmed Shaikh transferred and directed to report to CPO Sindh Karachi.

Javed Ali Mahar awaiting posting is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Establishment vice Muzaffar Ali Shaikh.

Javed Akbar Riaz newly promoted DIGP awaiting posting is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Technical and Transport against an existing vacancy.

Captain (Retd) Asim Khan newly promoted awaiting posting is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIGP Administration against an existing vacancy.

Naeem Ahmed Shaikh DIGP Headquarters is allowed to hold the charge of the DIGP Finance in addition to his own duties. Meanwhile, Javed Akbar Riaz DIGP Technical and Transport is allowed to hold the charge of the DIGP Information Technology in addition to his own duties.

Sources said that the transfer and postings of the SSPs and SPs would be in the next phase.