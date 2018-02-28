KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 45 accused persons involved in various sort of criminal activities in a drive of Karachi targeted operation here on Tuesday.

Old city area police claimed to have arrested a dozen outlaws of the same group involved in number of criminal activities including robberies and street crimes. Police said that it was an organised group comprising at least 40 members.

Police have registered 12 cases in two police stations against the accused persons. Police said that the group of bandits constantly challenging the police department while police managed to take out their pictures from different CCTV cameras and rounded up in different raids carried out in different parts of the downtown.

The accused persons arrested were including Bismillah Khan, Jumma Khan, Noor Muhammad, Ibrahim, Najeeb, Samander Khan, Abdul Bari, Youns Khan, Muhibullah and Zaman. Police said that the accused persons were Afghan national.

Police said that the group specifically looted the market after unlocking the shops and looted hundreds of shops in last couple of months. Police claimed to have recovered a pistol, a shotgun, cash and looted valuables from the possession of culprits. On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least ten accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

SITE superhighway police arrested three accused persons including Ali Raza, Yousaf and Abdul Rahim while Mominabad police arrested Asif and Majid and recovered illegal substance Guttka from their possession. Kalri police arrested three accused persons including Ayoub, Danish and Ghulam Freed. Shah Latif police arrested an accused Shahid and Gidap City police arrested Umar Shaikh while recovered 15 thousands ton liter smuggled oil from their possession.

Law enforcement agencies have reportedly arrested kingpin of China cutting in Gulistan-e-Juhar locality. The accused person Atif aka American affiliated with MQM London alleged considered a kingpin in China Cutting business and also considered the right hand man of former MQM Karachi Tanzimi Committee Incharge Hammad Siddiqi. Sources said that the accused person have been shifted to unknown location for further interrogation.