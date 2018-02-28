KANDHKOT - Kashmore police have held almost 50 suspects, besides blazing of hideouts of culprits in katcha area on Tuesday.

According to press release issued by SSP office, Kashmore police have arrested around 50 suspects, while more than 40 hideouts of criminals were blazed during the seventh day of the operation. Kashmore Police Chief Bashir Ahmed Brohi said that the police had launched a massive operation to root out criminals segments of the society.

He said police also recovered two abductees during the operation. He claimed that around 40 hideouts were burnt by the police. He also lauded that the police particularly who were taken a part in this operation, while discharging their duties honestly and diligently without caring their lives.

He said the operation will be continued till smashing of the all hideouts of the katcha area.