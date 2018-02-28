KARACHI - Police also arrested a suspect who was seen in a viral video on Karachi’s busiest Sharah-e-Faisal firing in the air and threatening anyone who would come to challenge him few days ago. However, Pasha was arrested in another case registered against him by a person to whom he threatened.

The accused Adnan Pasha was arrested by Shahrah-e-Faisal police after a case was registered against him on behalf of a man who was threatened in a viral video by the accused. An FIR No 104/18 was registered on behalf of Zeeshan Saeed at the Sharae Faisal police station. Police officials said that accused was arrested during a raid conducted in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, adding that the complainant in the FIR recorded the statement that the accused in his viral video had threatened him of dire consequences and also accused him of killing his father.

Police officials said that a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. Later, Pasha recorded another video in which he apologized for the shooting incident and claimed that he was not issuing a challenge to police or to the Rangers but to a person, supposedly Zeeshan Saeed, nicknamed Shani, who had been involved in the murder of his father.