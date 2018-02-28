Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University allocated Rs170 million in its annual budget to provide financial support to the needy students in form of scholarships and fee waivers, a statement said on Tuesday.

The annual budgetary allocation to this effect has almost been doubled in order to ensure that the financial constraints should not hamper studies of the deserving students, the statement said. “We are fulfilling our social responsibility to take care of marginalised sections of society”, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui said.

The scholarships could be availed during the ongoing admissions that will continue till March 5.

The AIOU is only university in the country that had the distinction of providing free education to the disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender community.

The varsity has also announced free Matric education to the students of Fata and Balochistan from the current semester. This is part of the initiatives taken during the last 3 and half years to ensure availability of educational facilities to all segments of the society, the statement continued.

The university provides special scholarships to its students on scoring 75 per cent and above marks in their latest results as per its policy of encouraging talented students.

Director Students’ Advisory Affairs Rana Tariq Javed said that the deserving students could contact the university’s offices in their respective region to apply for the concession. They may download application form from the varsity’s website and send it through the relevant department.

As many as 9 scholarship schemes are being offered by the AIOU, including earn to learn, outreach scholarship and final year project grant schemes, scholarship for communities and women, fee instalment scheme and alumni-sponsored scholarships.