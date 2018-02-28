MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan in a session said that the United Nations, which should be a symbol of rule-based global governance for peace and security, has failed to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He was addressing the students and faculty of the Oxford University, says a message released to the media here on Tuesday. Shazil Malik of the Oxford University Pakistan Society introduced the President and moderated the session.

While commending the UN's achievements in the field of sustainable development, the president said that by forsaking implementation of its decisions on Kashmir, the UN had exposed itself as a weak, ineffective body unable to "unite its strength to maintain international peace and security".

The United Nations, the President said, is bound by Article 1 of its Charter to "maintain international peace and security, and to that end: to take effective collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to the peace, and for the suppression of acts of aggression or other breaches of the peace, and to bring about by peaceful means, and in conformity with the principles of justice and international law, adjustment or settlement of international disputes or situations which might lead to a breach of the peace."

He said that the UN's stony, callous silence and a totally hands-off approach on Kashmir were deepening the crisis in IOK, making it potentially the most serious threat to peace in the world. This issue, he said, required the UN's collective measures to remove India's acts of aggression, state terrorism and take resolute steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with international law and its own resolutions.

He said the UN not shun its responsibility on Kashmir simply because some powerful countries, in collusion with India, want to crush and block the will of the Kashmiri people to determine their political identity and future.

Masood said that 20 million people of Jammu and Kashmir want to exercise their right to self-determination and take a decision on the accession of their state. Historically, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always been part of Pakistan and, as a whole, wanted to make, Pakistan their homeland. But India, through its 70 year-long occupation wants, to deny them their inalienable right to do so, he said.

The president said that there was a compelling case for going back to the international boardrooms and bodies, especially the UN, to resolve the Kashmir dispute because over the past several decades, the halting, sporadic bilateral dialogue had failed completely to make any headway. "India has used bilateral dialogue as a ploy to gain time and perpetuate its occupation of one part of Kashmir," he said.

The president said that the minimum step the UN Security Council could take is to deter India from violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement and stop it from killing civilians across the line of control in Azad Kashmir and butchering the Kashmiris in the occupied territory. "If there can be a resolution on humanitarian pause in the Syrian conflict, why can't there be one on Kashmir," he said.

During the question and answer session, Sardar Masood strongly quashed rumours and fabrications about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that it was a win-win partnership between China and Pakistan which dates back to the 1960s. In the present phase, the two countries are taking the relationship to its logical, higher level by leveraging their economic geography. "It is a corridor, open to all, not a cul-de-sac or a silo," he said.

The president said that China has never been a colonial power and Pakistan is a strong, pivotal country in the comity of nations. "East India Company", he said, was an imperial legacy. The CPEC, he added, stems from the globalising economic connectivity driven by the mega One Belt and One Road Initiative. This era of connectivity is not about domination, but participation on equal footing for shared prosperity and security for all, not a chosen few, he said.

He said that Pakistan was not incurring heavy debts under CPEC and it was fully capable of paying back the debts taken under concessional and preferential buyer's credit lines.

He also told his audience how Azad Kashmir was investing heavily in quality higher education and making endeavours to become an economic engine by participating in CPEC and developing infrastructure, tourism, industry, agriculture, health, and telecommunications sectors.

He invited entrepreneurs of the Kashmiri and Pakistani community to invest in Azad Kashmir's projects and assured them that Azad Kashmir was fast becoming the most abundant source of hydropower generation, with the projection of six to seven thousand MW electricity production by 2025.