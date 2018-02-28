Karachi - Almirah Spring Summer Lawn collection launched at Dolmen Mall Clifton. The collection stars high quality lawn fabric in traditional cuts and silhouettes. The collection mainly features the ongoing pastels trend in terms of colors.

The brand supports creative designs with a heritage that runs deeper than the latest trends. With a new range of single kurti and very affordable prices in Pret collection the brand has targeted mass market and competing with local lawn brands. The brand offers best quality of fabric finesse in every design with the sleekest and embroideries range.