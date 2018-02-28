MIRPUR (AJK) - An All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) delegation called upon Denmark to play its due role to get the human rights abuses stopped in Indian Held Kashmir.

The team was comprised of All Parties Hurriyat Conference representatives Altaf Hussain Wani and Syed Faiz Naqashbandi. The Kashmiris delegation moved the demand during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Denmark Mr Anders Samuelsen at Palais des Nations in Geneva, during 37 session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. It began on Monday.

Altaf Wani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi discussed with the Danish Foreign Minister, the ugly situation in the bleeding valley of occupied Kashmir and urged Denmark government to play its role in stopping human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and the unprovoked and targeted killing of civilians on Line of Control in AJK.

He said that the situation on one hand is consuming human lives and on the other hand has endangered peace in the region.