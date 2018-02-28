In spite of the (undeservedly) praise showered upon her by the so called pseudo intellectuals of Pakistan.

In spite of the eulogizing her by the Tom Dick and Harries of the paid anti army media. In spite of the CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ex Info Minister Pervez Rashid and three former Presidents of the SCBA asking the govt. to give here a state burial. In spite of the grief that her death would have caused to Modi, Hasina Wajid and the American ambassador in Pakistan.

In spite of the saying of the great sufi poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh :

“Dushman maray te khushi na kariey Sajnaa vee mar jaana ”

And in spite of all that would come upon me, it would be hypocritical on my part not to say “Khas Kum JahanPaak”. PakistanZinda Baad

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, February 14.