Najam Sethi hoped to organise at least half matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 in Pakistan, calling the tournament a ‘national asset’. In a video message while talking to a media person, he said: “Insha Allah at least half matches of PSL will be held in Pakistan next year. I have only one message for the people of Pakistan. This is your asset. It doesn’t belong to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta or Multan. And you have to protect it,” he added. When asked whether it has been confirmed that the PSL 3 final will be played in Karachi, he responded that “it is 100% confirmed”. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman opined that a final match between Karachi and Lahore is what the people anticipate. Smiling at the camera, he said Allah knows better whatever will happen in future.