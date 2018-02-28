BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Afzal chaired a meeting to review the Local Government Development Package 2017-18 of District Bahawalpur. In the meeting, Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur and Tehsil Municipal Committees' development schemes were reviewed on which collectively Rs116 million would be spent. In the meeting Municipal Corporation's 73, MC Ahmadpur East's 45, MC Uch Sharif's 13, MC Yazman's 16, MC Yazman Mepco's 6, MC Hasilpur's 34 and MC Khairpur Tamewali's 31 development schemes were reviewed. In the meeting, performance of development schemes in progress on tehsil level were also reviewed, Bahawalpur Saddar's 83, Ahmadpur East's 165, Yazman's 92, Hasilpur's 70 and Khairpur Tamewali's 47 schemes were reviewed.

District Council Bahawalpur's 457 development schemes were reviewed on which 220 million rupee will be spent. In the meeting the assistant commissioners and officials of Municipal Committees and Municipal Corporations were present.