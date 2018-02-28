Islamabad-Speakers on Tuesday after the Council of Common Interests’ decision of including provincial members in Federal Higher Education Commission urged to formulate the education standards with consultation of all stake holders.

Working Group on Higher Education Reforms comprising of senior academicians, higher education experts and elected office bearers of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association demanded that as per decision of Lahore High Court and Entry 12 of Federal Legislative List Part II, standards in higher education should be formulated and reviewed in consultation with the concerned stakeholders especially provincial governments and elected representatives of university faculty. Reacting to the decisions related to higher education sector in post 18th Constitutional Amendment scenario during recent meeting of CCI, the WGHER appreciated the decision of the CCI regarding enhancing the role of provincial governments in higher education sector and demanded to amend act of HEC as per 18th Constitutional Amendment. The provincial governments should undertake the financial responsibility of provincial universities through respective autonomous bodies led by senior academicians i.e. provincial Higher Education Commissions which have already been established by two large provinces.

The selection and short listing of students is the responsibility of universities rather than a centralized testing body, which is carried out as per the requirements, available facilities and the masses of applicants. Separately, it has demanded for an end to extension and adhocism culture in higher education sector and appointment of new Vice Chancellors and presidents through open, competitive and merit-based mechanism.

Prof. Dr. Kaleemullah Barech Central President FAPUASA and Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry President FAPUASA Islamabad chapter while talking to the faculty delegations from various universities of Islamabad on Tuesday said that extension, adhocism culture and non-merit-based appointments at key positions in higher education sector have adversely affected progress of higher education in Pakistan. While appreciating the Federal Government for the formation of apolitical search committee for the appointment of Chairman HEC, they demanded the formation of similar apolitical search committees for the appointments of top leadership at varsities.

Dr. Shehzad said the six years tenure granted to current President IIUI is an unprecedented long time, as per IIUI statutes the President is appointed for four years only. By passing the statutes, the said appointment was made for approximately six years. He stressed that since the six years tenure of current President is going to expire on June 30, 2018, it is time to advertise the post of President IIUI well in time. There is dire need to create opportunities for dynamic personalities to lead the higher education sector both at national and provincial levels. He demanded that as per best practices in higher education sector, the posts in higher education sector should be advertised four months earlier before end of tenures.