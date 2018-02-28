GUJRAT - Economists and experts at a national conference titled “CPEC, Institutions and Inclusive Growth of Pakistan” viewed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project as the much needed impetus to economic activity and an ultimate source of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Former State Bank Governor and Vice Chancellor Beacon House National University Shahid Hafiz Kardar was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the two-day conference at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Tuesday.

The conference which is being organised by the UoG Economics department in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) will shed light on short-and long-term benefits of the mega project on the country’s economy and the pace of progress.

Dean Science Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik presided over the proceedings on the opening day, with Chairperson Economics department Dr Faisal Mehmood Mirza in the host’s chair.

UoG Dean Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood was among the guests of honour.

Hafeez Kardar, speaking on the occasion, however, called for a national consensus and the need for more deliberations before committing to any scheme, without compromising national sovereignty and integrity or putting national interests in jeopardy.

Dr Faheem said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a long-term project which heralds a brighter future for Pakistan.

Dr Fauzia discussed socioeconomic benefits of the project and expressed hope that the project would help determine the right direction for national economy.

Earlier, Dr Faisal welcomed the guests and briefly discussed how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring about a transformation in various strata of society.

About 35 experts are presenting 60 papers in the national conference. The experts will also discuss various technical and other aspects during debate sessions.