Islamabad-CDA has sacked its 325 employees of grade 1 to grade 16 for holding fake degrees.

Sources said that cases of some officials who were suspected to be holding fake degrees were sent to FIA for inquiry. The FIR report is still awaited in this matter even after a passage of two years.

The FIA confirmed that 120 officers including 90 percent officers from Sindh were holding fake degrees.

The case was sent to establishment division which then directed CDA to hold the inquiry again and take action against the fake degree holders.

CDA HR department constituted inquiry committee comprising four members under member Adman and DDG Human Resources.

However, no action has been taken against the officers holding bogus degrees despite a lapse of 6 months. Action was taken only against 10 officers while the cases of 110 officers have been put on hold on political basis.

The CDA officers were directed to verify their degrees from HEC. All the officers succeeded in verifying their degrees by greasing the palms of HEC officials.

Sources said that there is no record available of the fake degrees which were verified by HEC. However, the complete record of the genuine degrees held by CDA officers is available in HEC.

Most of the employees who have been sacked from service for holding fake degrees are from grade 1 to grade 10 positions.

The payment of salaries has been suspended to the employees who have not verified their degrees from HEC and filed verified them with CDA.