LAHORE - 4th Color & Chem Expo 2018 is going to be held from March 24 here at Lahore International Expo Centre.

International partners China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA), the Gujrat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association (GDMA) and BRAGG Expo Shanghai Co. Ltd are helping the organizers.

The event is supported by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA).

The event will incorporate digital printing, textile printing & screen printing, equipment and machinery exhibition.