Two Chinese cricketers are set to join the Peshawar Zalmi squad on Thursday for the tenth fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2018 in Sharjah. Jian Li and Yufie Zhang were recruited by the Zalmi in an effort to promote cricket in China, the team's China representative, Amir Suhail Afridi told APP on Tuesday. "We will provide them a platform to recognise their talent and motivate them to achieve international recognition," he said, adding that the Chinese cricketers would join the Zalmi camp at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The team is set to play a match against the Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah on Thursday. The Zalmi, the defending champions, have won only one of their three matches and are placed at the fourth spot among the six PSL teams. The Gladiators have won one match and lost another, placing third so far.