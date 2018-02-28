KAMALIA - The Govt PST Postgraduate College, Kamalia has been making progress at brisk pace in the field of education. Students of Kamalia and its adjoining areas prefer the college to other institutions for education.

This was stated by PST principal Dr Peer Qutabul Haq Chishti in an introductory speech at a ceremony highlighting annual performance of the college here the other day.

The ceremony was held on last day of the three-day annual sports event at the college in which the college students took part enthusiastically.

It was an award distribution ceremony with MNA Mian Asadur Rehman as chief guest. The students' parents, lawyers, heads of government institutions and dignitaries of the city attended the ceremony in a large number.

Addressing the ceremony, the college principal said that the institution had won confidence of the people of Kamalia. "Over 130 students securing more than 900 marks in matriculation examination chose PST College Kamalia this year," he maintained. He added that MA English and MA Economics results were far higher than the average results of other local colleges affiliated with Punjab University.