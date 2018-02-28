Daehan Shehzore pickup unveiled

KARACHI (PR): Yousuf Dewan Companies, one of Pakistan’s most prominent business houses, entered into a joint venture with the Kolao Group of South Korea in April 2016. The new JV company, Daehan-Dewan Motor Company, has unveiled Daehan SHEHZORE, the immensely popular pickup, as it resumed vehicle production at its automobile assembly plant in Sujawal, Sindh. The factory is one of the best in Pakistan equipped with CED paint-shop with painting robots, a technology that ensures complete rust protection and high-quality painting. This development was made possible after Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) received the coveted Brownfield status from the Ministry of Industries and Production. The unveiling of Daehan SHEHZORE pickup took place at Karachi in a grand ceremony on 25th of February.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Kolao Group Oh Sei Young, government officials, members of diplomatic corps, industry leaders, media, and other dignitaries.

The Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21) has generated tremendous interest in Pakistan’s automobile market and is expected to promote healthy competition in the sector leading to increased choice for the customers. DDMC (DFML) has been awarded the Brownfield incentive resulting in revival of DFML automobile assembly plant which was not in operation since 2010 due to the pull-out of manufacturing partner from Pakistan. Back in operation now, the plant will start manufacturing the locally produced Daehan SHEHZORE, the famous pickup, followed by other light commercial vehicles and SUVs. This revival has already resulted in creation of hundreds of jobs at the assembly plant and many more at the vendor, supplier and the strong ‘3S’ dealership network across Pakistan. The new vehicle continues the legacy of DFML’s immensely popular and trusted SHEHZORE brand, meeting the rising demand of durable commercial vehicles in Pakistan. SHEHZORE pickup’s 2.6L reliable fuel-efficient diesel engine, dual rear-wheel pick-up features 10 feet cargo deck length, 1+2 seating capacity, wider interior room and storage space, and newly added convenience and safety features. Many of the vehicle’s essential components – such as tyres, battery, seats, rear deck, and exhaust system etc. – are locally produced in Pakistan supporting economic activity and creation of employments at the local vendor level.

Speaking at the occasion, Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui, Chairman Yousuf Dewan Companies, said: “SHEHZORE pickup is the most popular light commercial vehicle in the automotive history of Pakistan. With over 50,000 units in operation, SHEHZORE has become the generic name for pickups in the country.” Farooqui further said that the development was made possible by the acquisition of Brownfield status from the Ministry of Industries and Production, a landmark achievement for which he thanked the Ministry of Industries and Production, the EDB, and the Board of Investment. “The JVA with Kolao group will help us keep our promise of delivering only the best-quality vehicles to our trusted customers as we stay committed to contributing our best to our motherland’s socio-economic development,” he added.

The chief guest Ahsan Iqbal said; “The government through the Automotive Policy is fully committed to extending full support to the local automotive industry of Pakistan. The policy has already attracted significant investment of over $800 million. I congratulate Dewan Yousuf and his team for their relentless efforts to revive their automotive assembly plant and wish them good luck in the future.” As the DFML assembly plant resumes production, the launch of Daehan SHEHZORE pickup will be followed by the introduction of other high-quality light commercial vehicle and SUVs in near future. The company believes that CPEC-linked infrastructure development across Pakistan is set to send the country’s economic activity to new highs with an immense increase in demand for commercial vehicles to meet which DDMC is all geared-up.

Engro’s PAT goes up

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s premier conglomerate, Engro Corporation (PSX: ENGRO) announced its financial results for the year 2017 at a meeting held at its headquarters in Karachi the other day.

The company posted a consolidated profit-after-tax of Rs 16,290 million compared to Rs 12,912 million (excluding one-off capital gain on Engro Foods disposal). The underlying businesses performed strongly in 2017. Overall, profit was lower due to divestments during 2016 against which capital gain was booked in the same year.

Engro Corporation concluded the year 2017 with a revenue of Rs 128,593 million vs Rs 113,421 million in 2016, depicting an increase of 14% (excluding Engro Foods’ turnover of the previous year) with major contribution from fertilizers and petrochemicals businesses.

Despite partial divestment of fertilizers and foods businesses during 2016 and adverse taxation impacts arising from Super Tax and tax on inter-corporate dividends, the earnings per share from continuing operations clocked at Rs 17.96 compared to Rs 16.69 for 2016. On a standalone basis, earnings per share were Rs 21.76 with total dividends of Rs 21 per share for the year 2017, depicting a dividend payout of 96.5%. Engro Fertilizers’ profits grew over 20% during last year mainly due to an increase in the demand for urea in the domestic market and exports amounting to 1,739 KT and 223 KT respectively. These profits were further leveraged by the regularization of gas prices for Plant 1 post allocation. The business continued to operate both its plants due to uninterrupted gas supply. Polymer business profitability tripled as compared to last year. Since the business had diversified its supplier base, it was able to procure ethylene from the international market and continue to run smooth plant operations. Reliable plant operations along with efficiency ratios supported the bottom line and shareholder value. Within Engro’s energy assets, the Qadir pur plant performed well as per our expectations. The circular debt continues to rear its head persistently creating problems in the domestic energy sector. The titan projects of Thar power generation and coal mining are steadily making progress ahead of their schedules and are expected to be completed by the middle of 2019. Elengy Terminal handled 70 cargoes during the year as compared to 44 cargoes during the last year. The availability factor remained at 97.64% for the year. The business successfully executed an amendment agreement to the LNG Operations and Services Agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) during the year for the increased quantity of gas amounting to 200 MMSCFD which SSGCL had started utilizing from January 2017. Engro Vopak Terminal recorded a modest volumetric increase of 5% for chemicals and LPG handled over last year, which is mainly attributable to higher imports. During the year, the terminal successfully installed phosphoric acid pipeline that has resulted in an improved and more efficiently managed jetty occupancy. Engro Foods’ profitability decreased from last year owing to continuous decline in the Specialized Tea Creamer category due to the cost pressures following the tax legislative changes announced in the previous year, followed by price increases placing the business at a disadvantage to loose milk. Further, competition has also been intensifying in the recent past with the entry of multiple players on the back of discounting, especially in rural areas. Improved credit metrics have resulted in Engro Corporation's long-term rating being maintained at AA and short-term rating at A1+.

Cheetay.pk introduces new website

LAHORE (PR): Cheetay has proved to be an undeniable force in the logistics industry in Lahore since the past two years.

Being a multi category e-commerce platform, they have upgraded their website interface by incorporating ample options to browse seamlessly through every page and the new categories that have been launched. The new website is visually resplendent and provides a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality which allows the customers to see and navigate through the website and its multi category pages.

“The basic premise to change the interface was to rebrand the website by incorporating visuals and colours which not only create an alluring brand image but an e-Commerce experience that resonates with the user. We wanted the website to have a vibrant and opulently rich colour palette by focusing on the new colours of our brand. Moreover, for us it was imperative to have a crisp, clean and uncluttered design which focuses and propels the audience to use our service,” stated Wasia Suhail Bashir, Product & Brand Manager at cheetay.pk.

Jazz introduces first 4G enabled feature phone

ISLAMABAD (PR): Jazz, Pakistan’s number one digital company, has launched Jazz Digit 1 – a 4G enabled ‘smart’ feature phone for customers across Pakistan. The launch is in line with Jazz’s commitment of introducing affordable products and services in a bid to bridge the prevalent digital divide.

The Digit 1 is a Jazz branded ‘smart’ feature phone that offers 6 months of free 4G internet along with a freedata SIM. The device supports famous smartphone applications like Facebook and WhatsApp. Other special features involve a touchscreen, Wi-Fi hotspot, a 2MP camera and a reliable 2000 mAh battery.

Muhammad Ali Khan, head of devices at Jazz, said, “We are constantly looking for avenues to provide our customers with the best in-class and affordable services and products. The launch of Jazz Digit 1 enables our customers to use our fastest 4G network to reach out to their loved ones over social media in a cost effective manner.”

Digit1 is the first ever 4G ‘smart’ feature phone powered by a Qualcomm processor and will be a game changer in the feature phone market. Users will be able to enjoy smart applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube via browser for the first time on a feature phone.

JS Bank partners with

Islamabad Police

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank has partnered with Islamabad Police to launch an innovative QR Code based public parking solution titled Park Secure.

This system was launched by JS Bank in line with its focus to provide innovative technological solutions for the convenience and benefit of the public. This system will be used to secure all public parking areas by issuing a digitally created QR coupon tagged with the vehicle information upon entry. At the time of exit, the QR code will be scanned and only vehicles with matching credentials will be allowed to exit. This and other details can be shared with other relevant organizations and departments for further action.

Speaking about this new initiative, IG Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri said: "Safety of the public and their property is of utmost importance for us. One of the new safety and security initiatives undertaken in this regard is the QR code based digital parking system. We are confident that this system will provide the public with greater convenience and protection. We are also working to introduce other digital policing initiatives in the near future."

LWMC holds cleanliness awareness seminar

LAHORE (PR): Lahore Waste Management Company’s Communication and Community Interface Department Tuesday conducted Cleanliness Awareness Seminar at Queen Mary College, Lahore.

LWMC conducts awareness raising programs throughout the year with an aim to change the behavior of people regarding proper disposal of solid waste in the city. In this context, seminar was organized in the said educational institute where nearly hundred students, faculty members took part. Principal Queen Mary College Dr. Irfana Mariam, College Administrator Ms Rehana Asghar also participated in the session.