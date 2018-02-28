LAHORE - Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA)) has termed the ‘Deaf Super Cricket League’, being played here from March 11 to 16, as an illegal event.

“The PDCA is the genuine cricket body duly affiliated with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the World deaf body and this event is not a sanctioned cricket competition by the PDCA as it did not issue NOC in this regard,” said PDCA spokesman on Tuesday.

He said unauthorized super league is being organised by Deaf Welfare Awareness Foundation which got nothing to do with the deaf cricket activities. “Some previous office bearers of the PDCA led by former PDCA secretary Irfan Miraj are trying to create confusion by announcing an illegal cricket league and they are also trying to disrupt the smooth functioning of the PDCA which is striving for the cause of deaf cricket in the country under the patronage of the PCB,” he added.

The spokesman said they have written letters to its all affiliated members to refrain from participating in the league which has no legal status. “We have also written a letter to the PCB regarding this league to highlight the negative activities of the previous PDCA office-bearers, who are damaging the interest of deaf cricket in the country,” he added.

He said the PDCA is holding regular national level deaf cricket events and it has also organised Deaf Cricket Asia Cup in the past in Lahore. “Our national teams are taking part in international cricket events home and abroad with the financial assistance of the PCB and we are thankful to them for their support for deaf cricket,” he said.