LAHORE - Former secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) allegedly appointed one of his close relatives as consultant to the board against a heavy remuneration in violation of rules.

Well placed sources in the board said that Mian Abdul Qadeer, who retired from his office in mid February, appointed his close relative Mian Abdul Haq as consultant to the board illegally. A senior officer of the ETPB seeking anonymity said that Qadeer was serving in the board on deputation basis in violation of rules. He was transferred from House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) to ETPB, which was against rules since an officer of corporation or company was not eligible to be posted in government department on deputation.

Mian himself not only served the board in violation of rules but at the time of retirement appointed another officer in violation of rules, the officer maintained.

Another officer said that as per terms and conditions consultant will draw more than Rs100,000 as monthly salary and a luxury car was also given to the official. Sources said that Mian Abdul Haq made his entry into the board mysteriously. During service of former secretary, he used to visit the office and sit in secretary’s office but after that he was given an office at the first floor of the building with board staff by former secretary illegally.

Sources said that no advertisement was published in the press for seeking applications from the suitable candidates nor any test was held to select any candidate. The issue came to light when the board sent a letter to the accounts office for issuance of salary of the said officer. Accounts office refused to comply with, saying that there was no board officer of this name enlisted in their record. The accounts office also sought personal file of the officer saying that if he was really working there his personal file should be submitted to the accounts office.

When contacted, Chief Controller of Accounts Akhtar Khan Chandio said that his staff received a request for salary of the said officer from board management but unfortunately there was no such officer in their record nor post of consultant in the board. He said that there was a Pakistan Model Education Foundation (PMEF), a subsidiary department of the board, but accounts have no administrative control of it. We only issue grant in aid to this department but as per new orders of chairman of the ETPB pre-audit is mandatory before any transaction. It is worth mentioning here that former chairman of ETPBA Asif Hashmi had appointed 700 employees in PMEF and a reference was already filed by NAB in court against these appointments.

When contacted, ETPB’s Muhammad Aftab expressed his ignorance about posting of any consultant to the board. He said that he had issued orders for pre-audit before making any transaction in the board matters.