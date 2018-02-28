Islamabad-Experts at International Climate Change Adaptation, Policy and Science Conference held here urged the need for sensitising community in order to tackle the climate change challenges.

The conference was organised by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and LEAD Pakistan, aiming at building a platform for climate change adaptation and resilience, research in the region and creating synergies with actions currently conducted or proposed by the other stakeholders.

The experts called for strengthening communication among policy makers, scientists and media in order to raise awareness about the climate change and its after affects on the life of a common man and urged the need for taking appropriate measures for heat stress management to safe the glaciers and mountains.

Addressing the concluding session of the event, Federal Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khyzer Hayat Khan said that government was working on the climate change issues and had formulated a climate change policy by taking all stakeholders on board in order to protect natural environment.

He said that Pakistan was an active member of the global community, which was working on climate change challenges and had included it in sustainable development goals (SDGs) to provide a better environment for the people and coming generations.

However, he said that there was still room for betterment and improving the efforts to achieve the desirable results of climate change.

Khyzer said that under Green Pakistan Programme, about 100 million trees were planted and efforts were made to conserve forests to bring forest cover in Pakistan at par with international standards.

He said that Pakistan’s efforts in mitigating climate change challenges were globally recognised and received a support fund of $37 million in this connection.

He said that government was taking measures to introduce climate smart agriculture to protect the agriculture sector from adverse impact of climate changes and maintain food safety and security in the country. Besides, the government is taking measures for conserving energy and water resources in collaboration with other international agencies and development partners, he said.

Chairman PARC Dr Yousuf Zafar said that the outcome of the conference would help policy makers to devise a strategy to overcome the issues related to climate change, which was posing serious threats for agriculture and livestock as well as millions of people living in mountainous region.

He said that Pakistan was the most vulnerable in terms of climate change and had faced severe circumstances including droughts, flash floods and weather shifting, which had damaged the growth of agricultural national economy.

Despite that the share of Pakistan is below nominal in green house gas emissions, but it has taken serious steps to fulfil its commitments made in Paris Convention to mitigate climate change issues and challenges, he said.

The government has established a resource centre in PARC whereas a mountain centre in Gilgit, besides establishing 12 centres in different ecologies and developed a glacier inventory to intimate other stakeholders, he added.