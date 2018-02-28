Islamabad-Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication on Tuesday directed Federal Investigation Agency to continue investigation into the project aimed at automating CDA offices.

The committee met under chairmanship of Senator Shahi Syed while senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Dr Ghous Niazi, Gianchand, Rubina Khalid, Naseema Ehsan and Javed Abbasi also attended the meeting.

The Senate body directed Capital Development Authority, National Information Technology Board (NITB) and LMK Recourses to continue work on the project and periodically update progress to the next standing committee.

The chairman said that strict action would be taken against those who created hurdles in completion of the project. The detailed report will be forwarded to next standing committee and the next body will follow the issue, he added.

Secretary IT Syed Khalid Gardezi said that it was very easy to take action against the private company as FIR had been filed against CEO LMKR Atif Waheed as well as contractual employee of the CDA and the NIBT.

Senator Shibli faraz said that there was a need to change functioning and approach of government departments as CDA was not performing its duty appropriately, which ultimately forced public to opt for illegal means, even for genuine purposes.

The committee was briefed that different meetings had taken place after last meeting of the Senate body on February 21, in which official of the CDA, LMKR and NITB were present but the CDA was reluctant to sign the agreement.