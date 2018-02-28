KARACHI - Police investigators probing the killing of a Chinese national have reportedly detained at least four suspects in connection with the murder.

A Chinese national, working at a non-CPEC related private shipping firm in Karachi, was shot dead in broad daylight in the city’s upscale neighborhood in the first week of February. The unfortunate incident took place near the Zamzama Park in the Neelum Colony area of the city when the two Chinese nationals had left their office for lunch at a restaurant in Block-2 Clifton and after having lunch they moved towards Neelum Colony opposite Zamzama Park for purchasing vegetables and fruits.

An unidentified assailant opened fire from the front side of the car when they were sitting in their white coloured Honda Civic when, which killed 46-year-old Chen Zhu, however, Ye Fan, also a Chinese national, remained unhurt in the attack.

The attack also left Hassan Abbas, a pedestrian, wounded in the attack. The IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja had appointed Counter-Terrorism Department in-charge Raja Omar Khattab an investigation officer of the case.

Investigators probing the Chinese national killing reportedly reveal that the Chinese national was killed apparently over business rivalry.

It has also been reported that the one of the company’s shareholder was terminated from the company over corruption issue, who later planned the murder, adding that the investigators have also reportedly detained at least four suspects involved in the murder.