SARGODHA - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded 28-year imprisonment and confiscation of the property of four convicted terrorists of Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for having suicide jackets and other explosives. On August 30, 2016, police had arrested the four terrorists from Umer Park Sargodha in the jurisdiction of City police and seized suicide jackets and explosive material from them. The TTP terrorists were identified as Daud Khan, Abdul Raheem, Mumtaz Khan and Dolat and residents of Mohmand Agency.

The police shifted all the four convicts to jail amid concrete security from ATC after declaration of the decision.