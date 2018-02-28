DOUMA/ MOSCOW/ PRAGUE - A humanitarian “pause” announced by Russia in Syria’s deadly bombardment of Eastern Ghouta struggled to take hold Tuesday, with fresh violence erupting and no sign of aid deliveries or residents leaving the besieged enclave.

Nine days after Russian-backed regime forces intensified their campaign against the rebel-held enclave, the deal offered some respite to civilians who had been cowering in their basements.

But the first day of a five-hour daily “pause” announced by Russia was marred by fresh violence that saw at least two civilians killed by regime rocket fire.

Moscow’s plan falls short of a broader 30-day ceasefire which was voted by the United Nations but has yet to take effect, and has inspired little trust from among the 400,000 residents of the besieged enclave.

The regime deployed buses at the Al-Wafideen checkpoint to transport residents wanting to use a humanitarian corridor to flee what UN chief Antonio Guterres last called “hell on earth”.

But no civilians ventured towards the regime forces guarding the checkpoint, where large portraits of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be seen side-by-side. State news agency SANA accused armed groups in Eastern Ghouta of firing several rockets on the path of the corridor declared by Russia to allow for the evacuation of civilians.

It singled out the former Al-Qaeda affiliate present in some parts of the enclave, accusing it of trying to prevent civilians from leaving “to use them as human shields”.

Some residents left the basements they had been cowering in for days to check on their property and buy food despite skyrocketing prices in the enclave, besieged since 2013. But many in the enclave, which lies on the eastern outskirts of the Syria capital, appeared distrustful of the “pause” announced by Damascus’s main ally.

“This Russian truce is a farce. Russia is killing us and bombing us every day,” said Samer al-Buaidhani, a 25-year-old resident of Douma, which is the main town in Eastern Ghouta.

“I don’t believe it’s safe for me or my family to leave by this system,” he told AFP.

More than 550 civilians, almost a quarter of them children, have been killed since february 18 in the Syrian and Russian bombardment of Eastern Ghouta, making it one of the bloodiest episodes of the country’s seven-year-old conflict.

Violence levels were significantly lower on Tuesday as the “humanitarian pause” kicked in but two civilians were killed by rocket fire on the town of Jisreen, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

Another 16 people were wounded across Eastern Ghouta, the Britain-based group said.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the future of a ceasefire in a war-ravaged enclave near Damascus will depend on the rebels holed up there, as the Russian military accused the fighters of violating a “humanitarian pause” called by Moscow.

“It will depend on how the terrorist groups behave, whether they will open fire, whether provocations from them will continue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked whether a daily five-hour pause in fighting will increase.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a daily “pause” from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm to evacuate civilians from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, outside Damascus, following a UN Security Council weekend vote to approve a 30-day truce.

But the United Nations said Tuesday that fighting has raged on in the area despite the truce, making relief operations impossible.

“We shall see in practice whether the pleas by the three illegal armed groups... to carry out the UNSC resolution correspond with their intentions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday during a joint press conference with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Meanwhile, a Czech court on Tuesday released prominent Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, wanted by Turkey on terror charges, prompting outrage in Ankara which said the move showed “support for terrorism”. Turkey on Monday said it had formally asked for the extradition of one of the leading figureheads of the Syrian Kurds, who was detained by Czech police at the weekend at Ankara’s request.

“The judge decided to release Saleh Muslim. At the same time, Muslim promised the court that he would not leave the territory of the European Union and would report to the court at its request,” court spokeswoman Marketa Puci told AFP.

Muslim’s lawyer Miroslav Krutina told reporters that Muslim vowed to participate in all extradition proceedings requested by Turkey.

Muslim is wanted by Turkey over a 2016 bombing in Ankara and faces 30 life sentences if convicted. He denies the charges. Until now, he had been able to move around the EU without problem. The former leader of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) is still a figurehead for Kurds in Syria.

The decision to release him was hailed by several dozen Kurds who had come to show their solidarity in front of the municipal court building in central Prague. Turkey lashed out at Czech judicial authorities for their move, saying it showed “support for terrorism”.

“This decision is very clearly a decision in support for terrorism,” Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told reporters in Ankara, adding it would have a “negative impact” on relations between Prague and Ankara.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis declined to comment on the case Tuesday, insisting that “it’s a Czech court that decides, I do not know this case, I cannot express myself.”

“We are not happy with this verdict as Saleh Muslim has been involved in several terrorist attacks in Turkey in recent years,” Turkey’s ambassador to Prague Ahmet Necati Bigali told reporters.