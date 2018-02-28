SHIKARPUR - District & Sessions Judge Shikarpur Suhail Muhammad Laghari adjourned the hearing and ordered to present complete record of heritage buildings on Tuesday.

He directed the revenue officials to present map of Shikarpur and as well as directed the Mukhtiarkar Shikarpur to present himself before the court on March 15.

According to press statement issued by save Shikarpur, it stated that the judge expressed his anger over incomplete record and absence of Mukhtiar Shikarpur during hearing.

He directed the concerned officials to present before the court along with complete record of heritage buildings of Shikarpur city.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a petition has been registered by Save Shikarpur Chairman Mian Zafar Alvi, at District & Sessions Court in Shikarpur.

He mentioned one and half dozen names of heritage declared buildings and pleaded the court to summon revenue officers to confirm the original ownership status of heritage declared buildings.

He said save Shikarpur has reservations that the ownership of the buildings may be transferred to names of other persons because of many buildings have been occupied by land mafia in Shikarpur.

Advocate Abdul Jabbar Bhutto, Advocate Mazhar Hussain Maghrio, Save Shikarpur leaders Advocate Zafar Channa, Haji Samiullah Shaikh, Ali Ahmed Buriro and others presented before honorable court.

90kg charas recovered, two arrests

OUR STAFF REPORTER

JACOBABAD

A large quantity of charas has been seized from a Sindh-Baluchistan boarder on Tuesday.

The two drug peddlers including police constable belonging to Baluchistan police have been arrested by CIA police Jacobabad, beside Sindh-Baluchistan boarder from a car (model No 2009).

According to police, CIA police Jacobabad intercepted a car which was coming from Quetta for Sukkur and recovered 90 kilograms charas. Police Constable Hassan Khan Pathan belonging to Balochistan police, and his abettor Daud Pathan were apprehended.

A case was to be registered till filling of this news.