ISLAMABAD - The process of hiring the services of a third party for audit of the census survey based on the directions issued by the Council of Common Interest would be completed in April this year. “The process of hiring the services of a third party to conduct the audit of the latest population census is underway,” an official of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Statistics, which met in the chair of MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

He further informed that process for audit of the Census of Pakistan conducted in 2017 was expected to be completed in April 2018.

The CCI in November last year conceded demands for an independent audit of five per cent of census blocks. The Council had taken the decision of independent audit to address the concerns of the various political parties on the latest population census. The CCI had decided that census blocks should be selected randomly through ballot to ensure transparency. It was said that more than 8,000 blocks (5 per cent) would be selected through the ballot from various parts of the country without human interference. It was also decided that the process of enumeration under the third-party audit would remain the same as followed in the census. This means that one member each from the statistics machinery, the armed forces and the audit firm would be included.

The timeframe for completion of the five per cent audit’s results will nearly take six months. However, the PBS in the CCI had claimed to complete it in three months. The result of population census and way to conduct headcount in some areas of the country was criticised by two major political parties – the PPP and the MQM-P.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Statistics Rukhsana Yasmeen gave a briefing to Standing Committee regarding the compliance report on the recommendations of the previous meeting. It was told that the collection and preparation of the statistical data was being given due importance by the ministry.

While discussing the credibility of the statistical data being prepared and provided by the Ministry, it was told that as the PBS had the most comprehensive scale to conduct any given survey, therefore, even while conducting independent surveys all national and international institutions usually seek its assistance to obtain sampling data in Pakistan.

The Standing Committee praised the performance of PBS and stressed on its projection at national and international level. The committee also recommended that to evade any doubts regarding data, the survey teams while conducting their surveys should also meet with representatives of the people such as Member of National or Provincial Assembly or Nazim of the concerned area. The committee scrutinised and approved the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2018-19 of the Ministry of Statistics.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharral, Romina Khurshid Alam, Sabiha Nazir, Lal Chand Malhi, Aqib Ullah Khan, S.A. Iqbal Qadri, MNA and senior officers from the Ministry of Statistics and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.