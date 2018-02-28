LAHORE-After a series of career highs and lows, Lahore based mother of four, Shameelah Ismail has been able to recognize and break barriers in pioneering social entrepreneurship with a groundbreaking initiative GharPar, which identifies and supports beauticians from underprivileged and minority backgrounds to customers (currently women only) seeking high end, salon quality services in the comfort of their own homes.

In conversation with The Nation, she talks about her career and success. Following are the excerpts of the interview:

What inspired you to come up with a campaign titled ‘GharPar’?

GharPar is an innovative web based solution that serves as a marketplace connecting with home beauticians from underprivileged and minority backgrounds to customers seeking high end, salon quality services in the comfort of their own homes. I was running a small beauty salon before starting GharPar.

Mehvish Arifeen (one of the co-founders of GharPar) proposed the idea to take the salon to a new level and open a training institute. We soon realized the gap in vocational training centres. They provide training but it doesn’t guarantee any lucrative economic opportunity and that’s how the genesis of GharPar started. Simply put a beautiful marriage between technology and the beauty business.

How would you define your work philosophy?

My work philosophy is very simple. I commit myself to the cause thoroughly and continuously pivot to reach my goal. But as a woman what holds close to my heart is ‘First Handedness’ which essentially means to have trust in my decisions and think independently not let the voices of others and society drown out my inner voice.

How does the holistic wellness trend play into on-demand beauty?

Timeliness and holistic wellness go hand in hand and that is what on-demand beauty embodies.

Tell us about your strategic alliances or other measures to augment your market reach & business capabilities?

Our market reach is primarily based on social media marketing in which GharPar markets its USP, on-demand at-home beauty services which are high quality, hygienic and convenient.

It takes a lot of guts to become an entrepreneur. What would you like to tell other budding female entrepreneurs?

Identifying a gap that exists in the market and then launching it with vigor and zeal is my motto. To all budding female entrepreneurs I would like to stress that things will never be perfect and there will never be the right timing but key to success is doing something and doing it right! Know your target audience and understand what are their motivating drivers and that will create the foundations of your business.

Would you like to share about your upcoming projects?

We have a lot of exciting projects in pipeline. GharPar will soon launch services for men as well.