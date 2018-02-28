Islamabad-President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Amir Waheed Sheikh said on Tuesday that Kahuta Industrial Triangle was playing important role in promoting industrial activities in the region but was facing great problems as CDA was paying no attention to address its major issues.

He said that three to four years ago, the CDA uprooted the paved roads in Kahuta Industrial Triangle for repair, but the same were not repaired as yet due to which it was difficult for heavy vehicles to ply in the area. He said that due to unpaved roads, the industrial area was mostly covered with dust in rush hours while in case of rain, the roads turned into pools creating difficulties for pedestrians and vehicles.

He said that many foreign business delegations used to visit the industrial area for business purpose, but due to dilapidated roads, they were often discouraged. He stressed the CDA to repair all broken roads in the area on urgent basis.

The ICCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed and Vice President Nisar Mirza said that the CDA had not developed sewerage system in the area and industrialists were working for its development on self-finance basis.

They said that provision of street lights and other facilities were also not satisfactory, adding that the industrial area was making good contribution towards exports, but was devoid of required facilities. They stressed the CDA to undertake development works in the area on priority basis to facilitate growth of industrial activities.