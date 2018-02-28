Protest against civilians’ killing at LoC today

ISLAMABAD: Political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will hold a protest march outside National Press Club today to protest unabated killings of innocent citizens residing along the Line of Control.

The protest march has been organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the victims of persistent ceasefire line violations by Indian forces from across the LoC.

All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), various other political parties, traders, non-government organisations (NGOs) and members of civil society have confirmed joining hands for expressing solidarity with the victims of the LoC violations.–APP

19 law breakers arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police claimed to have arrested 19 law breakers and recovered over 3.5 kilograms of chars, 55 litters of liquor and four pistols from their possession.

Rattamral police held Abdul Latif for having 1,150 grams of chars. Pirwadhai police rounded up Amir with 220 grams of chars.

Civil Lines police recovered 1,250 grams of chars from Masood and 510 grams of the drug from Tanveer, a spokesman said.

City police held Niamat with five litters of liquor. Pirwadhai police recovered 10 litters of liquor from the possession of Aurangzeb. Waris Khan Police nabbed Shahzad for having 10 litters of liquor. Naseerabad police rounded up Abdul Malak and seized 20 litters of liquor. The accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.–APP

NUST Creative Learning School celebrates sports day

ISLAMABAD: NUST Creative Learning School arranged its annual sports gala, which was inaugurated by Pro Rector NUST Rear Admiral Dr Nassar Ikram by lighting the sports torch.

A colourful march past of four houses (unity, faith, discipline and tolerance) was followed by house captains holding house flags. There were different kinds of races, welcome song, aerobics, hula hoop and many other sports events. Parents were also there to see the amazing talents of the NCLS stars. The ceremony ended with prize distribution by the chief guest.–PR

DC directs setting up of check points to prevent polio

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal on Tuesday directed officials to set up permanent transit check points at entry and exits points of the twin cities to prevent the threat of Polio virus.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, the DC said that polio vaccination must be carried out in areas where Afghan refugees live. He also directed to carry out quality based CRC tests in high-risk union councils of the city, adding that polio drops must be administered to children at bus terminals and railway stations of the city.

The Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary told the meeting that during the last drive, a total of 1,958 refusal cases were reported of which 1,442 were later covered. He said that not available children recorded during this campaign were 10,6091 and after 14 days, 10,3043 were covered.–APP

The DC said that polio is a national issue and it was responsibility of all to play effective role to make the country polio free, adding that the issue of missing children would be addressed.

Six passengers injured at Islamabad airport

INP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 6 passengers sustained severe wounds as stairs of an airplane fell at Benazir International Airport Islamabad on Tuesday.

The mishap took place when the passengers were using stairs of an aircraft parked on a runway. The injured that also included women were shifted to a medical centre for treatment while investigation into the matter was launched.