ISLAMABAD - The government of Japan Tuesday announced funding of $ 7.7 million to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the implementation of two projects including restoration of the livelihoods in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and foot and mouth disease control.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai and FAO Representative in Pakistan Minà Dowlatchahi signed the documents Tuesday in the presence of Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan.

A grant agreement on the details of implementation of the project was signed and exchanged between Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yasuhiro Tojo and Dowlatchahi at the same ceremony.

The government of Japan will fund the FAO to implement 2 projects worth around $5.0 million and $ 2.7 million respectively the second phase of restoration of the livelihoods in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and for the enhancement of foot and mouth disease (FMD) control.

Sikandar said the government considered agriculture as a key area of focus to ensure food security for all segments of the society. "A growing agriculture sector not only plays a vital role in boosting national economy but also reducing poverty and improving access to food," he said.

For improving nutrition diversification of agriculture by enhanced focus on high value horticulture, livestock and fisheries is main thrust of new agriculture and food security policy, he said.

Takashi Kurai said: "Agriculture sector is a vital component of Pakistan's economy and its steady growth is a prerequisite for the overall developments of the country. So I believe that these 2 projects will not only contribute to the improvement of production of agricultural goods but also to the socioeconomic development in Pakistan." Yasuhiro Tojo said that project would make a significant contribution toward stabilization of the area and essentially focus on agribusiness and value chain development to boost commercial agriculture in Fata.

He said the project will be expected to facilitate women participation in various interventions, particularly in homestead poultry, kitchen gardening and food and grain storage/preservation.

Earlier talking to a group of journalists, foot and mouth disease representative said that the disease is a highly contagious disease of cloven footed animals that threatens food security and the livelihoods of smallholders and prevents livestock sector from achieving its economic potential. "Milk production may drop 50 to 70 percent and mortality of young calves reaches 10 to 22 percent. If these losses are interpolated into livestock population, it results into hundreds of million dollars per annum."

She said that the project will significantly improve the disease outbreak surveillance and rapid response mechanism for control and reduce the incidence of the disease in the country.

Regarding Fata, the FAO representative said that in 2015, Japan funded $5million for the first phase of the project, and FAO successfully supported approximately 77,000 households to resume agricultural production. In the second phase of the project, Japan through FAO will provide support to about 32,000 households in the two targeted agencies of Fata, Kurram and Khyber.

This project is in line with the "Fata Sustainable Return and Rehabilitation Strategy", launched by Fata Secretariat and implemented in collaboration with UN agencies and donor countries including Japan. Minà Dowlatchahi said "These projects will cover important areas of interventions for the FATA Transition Plan.