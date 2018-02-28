LAKKI MARWAT - A grand jirga of Marwat tribe on Tuesday announced to suspend the deadline it had given for the arrest of the prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case.

The jirga had set February 28 as deadline for the arrest of Mujahidullah Afridi who had escaped abroad after killing Asma Rani, the third-year medical student of Ayyub Medical College Abbotabad in Kohat on January 28 for refusing a marriage proposal.

The deceased female student belonged to Naurang town of Lakki Marwat district and her murder sparked protests in the area which prompted the area elders and leaders of the political parties to form a grand jirga.

The elders also held separate meetings with the provincial police chief Salahuddin Mehsud and Kohat regional police officer and demanded intensified efforts to ensure the arrest of alleged killer.

The announcement regarding postponement of the deadline was made by Naser Kamal Marwat during a press conference at press club in Lakki city.

Other elders and relatives of Asma Rani also accompanied him.

Kamal said that the decision to suspend the deadline was taken on the request of relatives of slain female medical student Asma Rani. He said that Asma Rani was the daughter of the Marwat tribe and the jirga members would continue their struggle until and unless the prime suspect is arrested.

“The relatives of Asma Rani were satisfied with performance of the government, police and judiciary and the elders hoped that the prime killer would soon be brought into clutches of law,” he maintained. They also asked the government to accelerate efforts to bring the prime killer Mujahidullah Afridi back to the country through Interpol and make him an example for others by giving him examplary punishment.