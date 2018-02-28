PESHAWAR - Both treasury and opposition members in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday stopped MPA-elect Baldev Kumar, an accused in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s former lawmaker Sardar Suran Singh, from taking the oath.

Amidst hurling of a shoe, strong protest and shouting by the lawmakers of “killer, killer”, Kumar was brought to the KP Assembly which met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, for taking the oath. The KP speaker had issued his production order following the directives of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The treasury and opposition members were seen on the same page in recording a strong protest against the speaker’s decision. They termed Kumar a killer of their ex-fellow Suran Singh, who was murdered in district Buner in April 2016. Baldev Kumar, the principal accused in the murder of Sooran Singh, the then special assistant to KP Chief Minister on minorities’ affairs, has been languishing in the central jail for the last two years.

On his turn, Opposition Leader in the KP Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman said that the PHC decision could be challenged in the Supreme Court, but unfortunately, it was not done so.

“Today, I feel that Suran Singh has died actually, and the sympathies the PTI government expressed with his bereaved family ended (today) for taking a vote in the upcoming Senate elections,” he said.

“The late Suran Singh was a treasury and not an opposition lawmaker and that’s why he (Singh) never fought with us with the party, but we are sorry for what we are seeing today in the house,” Rehman said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader Aurangzeb Nalota said that the PTI government had pledged it would not allow Baldev Kumar to take the oath as an MPA. He asked the provincial government to tell the house why it did not challenge the PHC’s verdict in the matter.

PTI MPA from Peshawar Arbab Jandad Khan said that Baldev Kumar was a murderer and must be arrested on murder charges instead of administering the oath to him as a legislator.

The situation worsened after Arbab Jehandad Khan threw a shoe at Baldev Kumar.

KP Minister for Public Health Engineering Shah Farman also joined the opposition in the protest and said that they would not allow Kumra to take the oath.

The treasury and opposition members warned the chair that they would stage a walkout from the session if Kumar was allowed to take the oath.

Amid heavy protest, slogans and calling Baldev a killer, the lawmakers from both sides of the aisles walked out in protest.

The police shifted Kumar to the central prison Peshawar without administering him the oath. Pointing out about the lack of quorum, the speaker adjourned the session till Friday 3 pm.

Escorted by police, Baldev Kumar while talking to the media said that he was very happy about the court’s decision about him, saying “he would tell the whole truth soon to the media”.

Kumar had filed a separate petition in the PHC, seeking permission to attend KP Assembly proceedings as an MPA.

On February 8, the PHC directed the KP Assembly speaker to issue his production order to administer his oath as a member of the provincial assembly on a minority seat.