LAHORE: Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition challenging protest and strike by officers of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and referred it to chief secretary to decide the same after hearing the petitioner’s grievances.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s counsel Ishtiaq Chaudhary filed the petition, submitting that PAS officers, known as District Management Group, had been on strike against arrest of their colleague former LDA DG Ahad Cheema facing charges of corruption in Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

The petitioner said that officers had committed violation of Punjab Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1966, against the state or its constitutional institutions. He said also questioned that under the rules, the civil servants could not form any union but unfortunately the PAS officers had established their association and had been using it to pressurize the state institutions. They could not even close down the public offices, he further said.

He also argued that the PAS officers by holding protest had violated Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952, which makes them bound not to leave their workplace for protest or strike. The PAS officers, the petitioner argued, had shown disloyalty to the state and its organs, though, every citizen was bound to be loyal to the state. He said the officers had violated Article 5 of the Constitution by protesting against the NAB—one of the constitutional institutions. –Staff Reporter

The petitioner prayed to the court to declare pen-down strike of the PAS officers illegal and unlawful and order them not create agitation with the NAB. He also prayed to the court to take disciplinary action against additional chief secretary Punjab Umar Rasool and others who joined the protest and locked down their officers.