LAHORE: A senior worker of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Muhammad Aslam on Tuesday succumbed to his wounds he had sustained in a fatal accident a couple of weeks ago. Muhammad Aslam was hit by a motorcycle on February 7, causing severe head injuries. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he breathed his last after battling death for 20 days. He was buried at Shershah graveyard, Shadman, Lahore, in the presence of scores of mourners. On the occasion Mujeebur Rehman Shami expressed his condolences with the family members of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul. –PR