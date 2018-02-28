OKARA - A PML-N leader said that his party would obtain majority votes in the general elections due to its increasing popularity. Punjab Minister for Forest Yawar Zaman talking to journalists said false, fabricated and vengeful politics had been utterly rejected by the people. He claimed that the PML-N had served the nation without indiscriminately. He said that the PML-N had turned to be the biggest political party of the people .The masses staunchly repose trust in Nawaz Sharif and his decisions were being abided by all the national and provincial assembly members. The minister said peace in Karachi and mega development projects in the country were the bright instances of Nawaz Sharif's service to the nation.