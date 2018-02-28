ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) has approved Rs3401 million for the IPC ministry under the Public Sector Development Programme for the financial year 2018-19 while the federal budget will be presented in May.

The committee, chaired by MNA Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan, after a detailed deliberation and certain observations of committee members unanimously approved the chunk of the sum for next fiscal year. A report of the sub-committee was presented to the committee by MNA/convener Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan, which was approved with slight amendments to the recommendations.

The meeting also discussed scrutinized budgetary proposals for the IPC ministry and its attached departments for the financial year 2018-19.

The IPC ministry secretary told the committee that 11 projects costing Rs2071.546 million were ongoing. He also presented 15 new projects of Pakistan Sports Board worth Rs1241.64 million and two projects of the IPC ministry amounting to Rs88.000 before the committee for its approval.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Hussain Magsi, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Mujahid Ali, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Aftab Shahban Mirani, Iqbal Muhammad Ali and Siraj Muhammad Khan, IPC minister and others

Timely completion of PSDP projects urged

INP: Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) has directed the ministry to complete all the projects relating to the PSDP for the financial year, 2018-19 in due time to avoid lapses of funds and un-necessary delay.

Meeting of the Standing Committee on NFS&R was held in Committee Room of National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC), here on Tuesday with MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan in chair.

Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research brief the committee about the implementation status of the previous recommendations of the committee and also briefed about the Bill "The National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority Bill, 2017".

After detail deliberations the committee deferred the Bill till its next meeting.

The committee was given briefing by the Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Ministry's PSDP for the financial year, 2018-19.

He informed that there are 18 On-going Projects costing Rs. 6471.285 million, 10 New-Approved Projects amounting Rs. 546.184 and 26 Un-Approved Projects worth Rs. 8846.214. The total budgetary proposals regarding PSDP for the FY-2018-19 were Rs.4183.441 million. After detailed discussion and certain observations of the Committee, the budgetary proposals were unanimously approved.

The meeting was attended by Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Minister for National Food Security and Research and other senior officers of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

MNAs Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Chaudhary Nazeer Ahmed, Shahnaz Saleem, Khalida Mansoor, Pir Shafqat Hussain Jillani, Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani and Dr Fouzia Hameed were also present on the occasion.

.