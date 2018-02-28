The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Tuesday decided to hold the next meeting in Lahore as to inquire the Pakistan Super League (PSL) budgetary reports of the first and second editions from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The meeting was held here at the Parliament House on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan to scrutinize budgetary proposals relating to PSDP in respect of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and its attached departments for the next financial year 2018-19. The Secretary, IPC Ministry apprised the committee that there are 11 on-going projects costing Rs 2071.546 million, 15 new projects (un-approved) of Pakistan Sports Board worth Rs 1241.64 million and 02 projects of M/o IPC amounting to Rs 88.000 were put before the Committee for its approval.