ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi on Tuesday approved three corruption references against serving and former government officials of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The regional board meeting of the anti-graft body was held under the chair of NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi, while Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability Nouman Aslam, and others.

The meeting approved the first reference against former G-B conservator Ismail Zafar, former DFO Saleemullah Khan and former regional forest officer Qadar Dan on charges of cutting and transporting timber illegally from Makhley Forest and Minar Forest in G-B in 2013.

The second reference was approved against Saleemullah Khan, former superintendent Fareedullah Khan and Muhammad Iqbal on charges of leasing forest and transporting timber illegally from Chilas. The accused have already been arrested and they were in judicial custody.

The NAB regional bureau also approved the third corruption reference against former G-B health secretary, provincial coordinator and health director for illegally making appointments in the National Programme for Family Planning and Primary Healthcare G-B. The accused made appointments on senior posts on fake documents.

An investigation against officials of the G-B forest department was also authorized on charges of illegal cutting of timber in Hookar Gah, G-B, causing a loss of Rs40 million to the national exchequer.

The anti-graft body also authorized a fresh inquiry against officials of G-B health department for illegally appointing junior medical technicians in various districts of G-B.

Mangi said that the anti-graft body was committed to eradicating corruption through effective enforcement and prosecution.