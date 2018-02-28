Islamabad-The two-month-long National Art Exhibition representing all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir concluded at Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that the exhibition was dedicated to the 9 legendary artists of Pakistan, Ahmed Khan, Bashir Ahmad, Colin David (Late), Hajra Mansur, Ijaz ul Hassan, Mansur Rahi, Iqbal Geofrey, Saeed Akhtar and Zulqarnain Haider.

He said that these artists were icons of Pakistani art and contributed their best to the promotion of arts in the country. The exhibition was part of the 70th Independence Day celebrations and were revived after a gap of 13 years as a regular annual event, he added.

Shah said, “Prior to the event, the PNCA had organised a series of regional exhibitions representing all provinces, which were given relevant context according to the cultural heritage of the land from Mehergarh to Quetta, Harappa to Lahore via Katas, Akra to Peshawar via Takht Bai, Mohenjo-Daro to Karachi via Makli and from Takht Bai to Islamabad.”

The exhibition displayed a highly-diversified range of experimentation in 2D and 3D work including sculpture, installations and videos. As many as 556 paintings and 140 sculptures and installations by 384 artists from all over the country were put on display that attracted a huge number of art lovers.

These works were selected from regional exhibitions that the PNCA organised during the last several months. Themes of regional exhibitions were quite different this time from Mehergarh to Quetta, Harappa to Lahore via Katas, Akra to Peshawar via Takht Bai, Mohenjo-Daro to Karachi via Makli, and from Takhtbai to Islamabad.

Situation 101, a contemporary creative installation by Jamal Shah, remained the centre of attraction with 101 sculptures in a very oddly humble situation and with a 25 feet high cage. The installation was a bold reflection of the entire nation being fooled by the influential.