WAZIRABAD - A local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader flayed former premier Nawaz Sharif for, "what he said", maligning the state institutions.

Talking to media here, Ahmed Chattha said that Nawaz Sharif should have give attention to poverty eradication in the country. "Had Nawaz Sharif given attention to poverty eradication, he would not have got into trouble," he maintained and added that people of Pakistan believed in national institutions but Nawaz Sharif was busy maligning them. He pointed out that the PTI did not suffer an out-and-out defeat in Lodhran by-election rather it gained a moral victory in the by-poll. He accused the ruling party of using state machinery for success of its candidate in the by-election. He informed the media of the party's membership campaign underway in Wazirabad tehsil claiming thousands of people and youths had joined the party.