KARACHI - Deputy Inspector General of Police Training Sharjeel Kharal said that gender equality is more than a goal in itself adding that it is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance. Kharal was expressing his views in a consultative session attended by many senior police officials from Karachi Police organised by Individual Land Pakistan on Tuesday at a local hotel.

Kharal said that gender sensitisation in police needs for gender equality adding that the constitution of Pakistan provides equally status and opportunity to all citizens in the country. He said it also has a profound impact on policing in peace keeping and insisting the importance of equal representation of women in the police department.

He asked to police officials here you people are talking very positively what happened while you are in ground; need such potential during duty as well, insisting on issue he was with the view that one day session isn’t enough and overnight change cannot be brought we need to work towards the issue constantly, he added

During session talking about the issue, DSP Garden Shehla Ghani said that police facilitate must meet the needs of the female officers. There must be equal opportunities for promotions and training. There must also be equal opportunities for promotions and training and there should also be mechanisms for female officers to share experiences, Ghani added.

Shiren Khan DSP Finance and Welfare expressed her point of view that it is very encouraging step but this type of session must be in routine so that the gap may be removed. She added that it is a very productive step which may broad the vision of male officials. Khan added that Police is most secured department for women where no one has dare to harass women.

SP Orangi town Abid Baloch said that Gender awareness requires not only intellectual effort but also sensitivity and open-mindedness. It opens up the widest possible range of life options for both women and men.

Baloch said that when women started driving in Pakistan people used to stare them and now women are riding bikes even the same in Police when women joint Police people used to ask how a woman will do this and we have example pf Ghazal Perveen and she proved herself if there will be number of women in Police so gender sensitivity may be dealt normally.

SP Saddar Town Tauqeer Naeem was with his views that citizen centric policing is only possible if police personnel are sensitized on human and gender rights. There is a strong need for us to sensitize our colleagues on gender sensitivity.